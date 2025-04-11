Bomb threat emails sent to offices of Rajkot, Patan district collectors; turn out to be hoax

Ahmedabad, Apr 11 (PTI) District collector offices in Gujarat's Rajkot and Patan received bomb threat emails on Friday, prompting police to conduct thorough checks of the premises, officials said.

However, nothing suspicious was found during the inspections and the threats turned out to be a hoax, they said.

Separate emails, sent by unidentified persons to the official IDs of Rajkot and Patan district collectors, claimed bombs had been placed in the premises of both offices, said the officials.

"An email was sent to our official email ID regarding a bomb threat. However, nothing suspicious was found after police conducted a detailed search of the entire office. We have shared the information about the email and its sender with the police for further investigation," said additional collector of Rajkot, AK Gautam.

A similar drill was conducted at Patan collector office in the afternoon, but nothing suspicious was found, said district superintendent of police VK Nayi.

"Patan collector received an email in the afternoon claiming a bomb had been placed in his office. Upon learning about the threat, our teams, including the dog squad, searched the entire premises but nothing suspicious was found. We have started the process to lodge an FIR against the sender," said Nayi.

Districts of Patan (North Gujarat) and Rajkot (Saurashtra) are located nearly 400km apart. PTI PJT PD RSY