Bomb threat emails: Servers traced in Bangladesh, says Punjab DGP

Chandigarh, Feb 19 (PTI) Servers of bomb hoax emails have been traced in Bangladesh, Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on Thursday.

He said similar emails have been received almost all over India.

"Our work (probe) on many such emails is at an advanced stage. But I can share that servers have been traced in Bangladesh. Our operation with international cooperation is going on," Yadav told reporters in Jalandhar.

"We take full precaution when such emails are received. Wherever we get inputs and get them (places) checked," he said.

The officer said the threats were made to create a scare, yet "we cannot rule out foreign powers which are involved in it." Bomb hoaxes across several schools, the Punjab Secretariat, and district courts in Chandigarh, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala, Mohali, and Haryana, triggered evacuation and prompted authorities to undertake anti-sabotage checks.

"We will keep the state secure and safe," he asserted.

In an aside, Yadav cited crime figures, emphasising that the state's crime rate is lower than the national average.

He said the national average of crime rate per lakh population is 450, while Punjab's crime rate is 227.

As far as violent crimes are concerned, Yadav said the national average is 32 per lakh population, whereas it is 20 in Punjab.

On Wednesday, three unidentified people shot dead Harbarinder Singh, AAP sarpanch of Thathian Mehta village in Tarn Taran, at a wedding.

The incident came nearly a month after another sarpanch and AAP leader, Jharmal Singh of Valtoha village in Amritsar district, was shot dead at another wedding event. PTI CHS VN VN