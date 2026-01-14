Bomb threat emails spur police to search Ludhiana court, Moga school; turn out to be hoax

Ludhiana, Jan 14 (PTI) Security was stepped up, and a thorough search was undertaken at the Ludhiana court complex and a school in Moga on Wednesday after both places received bomb threats through email, which later turned out to be hoaxes, police said.

The police said that after thorough searches, nothing suspicious was found at either place.

Earlier in the day, the entire court complex in Ludhiana was sealed, and access was restricted after the threat email was received. Bomb disposal and dog squads, along with police teams, were deployed to carry out a comprehensive search of the complex.

Vipan Saggar, the president of Ludhiana District Bar Association, said that as a precautionary measure, "we had announced 'no work' for today".

In Moga, police thoroughly searched the premises of a school after it received a bomb threat email.

Moga's Deputy Superintendent of Police, Gurpreet Singh, said the school principal alerted the police about the threat email, following which the students were sent home.

"We checked the school premises after it was evacuated," he said.

Later in the day, police said that nothing suspicious was found at both places. The threat emails turned out to be hoaxes, they said.

A week ago, court complexes in Ferozepur and Ropar were evacuated after they received bomb threat emails, which later turned out to be a hoax. Last month, some schools in Patiala and Jalandhar received bomb threat emails.

However, those, too, turned out to be hoaxes.