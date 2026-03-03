Bomb threat emails to courts in Kalaburagi, Belagavi declared hoax

Kalaburagi/Belagavi, Mar 3 (PTI) A bomb threat email sent to the district courts in Kalaburagi and Belagavi on Tuesday morning triggered panic, leading to the immediate evacuation of the premises, police said.

Lawyers, litigants and court staff were escorted out of the court complexes as a precautionary measure soon after authorities received the email on the official IDs of the respective district courts, they said.

Police teams, along with the bomb detection and disposal squad and dog squad, carried out intensive searches of the court premises in both districts.

However, no suspicious objects were found during the searches, they added.

The emails were sent by an unidentified individual, prompting the security checks.

Officials later indicated that the threat appeared to be a hoax.

Efforts are underway to trace the origin of the email and identify those responsible, police added. PTI COR AMP ROH