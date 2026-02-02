Bomb threat for Junagadh court and Rajkot collectorate turns out to be hoax

Junagadh, Feb 2 (PTI) The Junagadh district court and the Rajkot collector's office received bomb threats on Monday, which were later found to be hoaxes following searches conducted by the police, officials said.

The Registrar of the district court received an email stating three bombs planted in the building will go off at 2:10 PM, said Deputy Superintendent of Police, Junagadh city, Hitesh Dandhaliya.

"After being alerted by the court Registrar, police personnel, a dog squad and a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad reached the spot and searched the premises; however, no suspicious object was found," said Dandhaliya.

Police have started the process to register an FIR against the unidentified sender of the email under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

A bomb threat was received by the collector's office in Rajkot, police said, which turned out to be a hoax after police searched the premises. PTI Cor PJT NSK