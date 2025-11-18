Bomb threat halts Kashi-Dadar express in UP's Bhadohi

Bhadohi (UP), Nov 18 (PTI) The Kashi–Dadar Express was halted at Bhadohi railway station after authorities received information about a bomb or some suspected object on board on Tuesday, officials said.

A senior police officer said the train, travelling from Gorakhpur to Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, was stopped at 1:38 pm and subjected to an intensive search operation that continued until 4:45 pm.

No suspicious item was found, and the train was later allowed to proceed.

The sudden halt, heavy deployment of police personnel, and the presence of sniffer dogs and a bomb disposal squad caused anxiety among passengers.

Varanasi GRP Circle Officer Kunwar Prabhat Singh said a man identified as Jai had informed the Prayagraj railway control room about a bomb or suspicious object on the train.

At the time of the call, the train was near Kapshethi station in Varanasi district, following which it was directed to stop at Bhadohi.

Singh said GRP teams, along with Bhadohi police, Circle Officer Rajeev Kumar Singh, PAC personnel, and RPF officials, conducted a thorough search of all coaches.

After confirming that no threat existed, the train resumed its journey.