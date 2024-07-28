Bomb threat in public transport bus in outer Delhi; Search underway

New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) Panic gripped outer Delhi when a call of a bomb in a cluster bus was received at Nazafgarh More, officials said on Sunday.

According to the officials of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), a call was received at 11:55 pm on Saturday stating that a bomb was suspected in a cluster bus of route number 961 -- which runs between Narela and Najafgarh.

Two fire tenders were pressed into service, and local police, as well as bomb detection and disposal squads, were called in.

The driver of the bus parked the vehicle at the roadside and informed the local police.

As of now, nothing suspicious has been found. Some material with wires wrapped around it was found in the bus, however, further probe is underway, according to officials. PTI ALK GRS GRS GRS