Bomb threat letter found onboard international flight in Ahmedabad; FIR registered

Ahmedabad, Feb 10 (PTI) An unidentified person was booked after a bomb threat letter was found on board a flight that landed at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport here from Jeddah in Saudi Arabia on Monday morning, an official said.

As per the FIR, someone had written "Bomb is Here" on tissue paper, which was left under the seat of an IndiGo flight that arrived at around 9:20 am with 174 passengers.

"Nothing suspicious was found during a thorough check of the aircraft. A First Information Report was registered against an unidentified person at Airport police station after statements were recorded of passengers and forensic samples were collected," Zone IV Deputy Commissioner of Police Kanan Desai said.

The FIR has been registered section 351(3) (criminal intimidation by treating to cause death or grievous hurt, or to cause the destruction of any property by fire) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant sections of Suppression of Unlawful Acts against Safety of Civil Aviation Act 1982, the DCP said.

The note was found by airline staff after passengers had alighted, following which police, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and other security agencies launched an investigation, said Sharad Singhal, joint commissioner of police, crime branch.

"Forensic experts have also been called to match the fingerprints and handwriting of passengers to check if any of them was behind the act," Singhal added.

As per the FIR, the flight was supposed to go to Lucknow from here, but it got delayed and was eventually rescheduled due to the bomb threat.

"IndiGo flight 6E-76, from Jeddah to Ahmedabad had received a security alert. All standard operating procedures were followed with mandated security checks and all passengers were safely disembarked," the airline said in a statement.

"The aircraft was positioned back to the terminal post clearance from relevant authorities. Ensuring the safety and security of our customers and crew remains paramount in all facets of our operations," it added.