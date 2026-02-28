Bomb threat mail sent to Ranchi Civil Court for 2nd time this month, turns out to be hoax

Ranchi, Feb 28 (PTI) For the second time in a month, the Ranchi Civil Court received an email threatening to blow up the premises, though nothing suspicious was found during a search, a police official said on Saturday.

The mail was sent to the court’s official ID on Friday, but police were informed about it on Saturday.

A similar threat mail was sent on February 6.

Kotwali DSP Prakash Soy said, "We received the information on Saturday and reached the court premises along with the bomb disposal squad. A detailed screening of the court premises was conducted, but nothing suspicious was found during the search." Police have taken serious cognisance of the email and, with the assistance of the technical team and cyber cell, are trying to trace the source, he said. PTI RPS RPS MNB