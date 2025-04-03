Bomb threat mail to Jaipur collectorate turns out to be hoax

Jaipur, Apr 3 (PTI) The Jaipur collectorate on Thursday received a bomb threat through an email, which later turned out to be a hoax, officials said.

The email was received on the official email ID of the collector, DCP West Amit Budhania said.

The entire building was checked thoroughly by the bomb disposal squad, dog squad and expert teams for more than two hours, but nothing suspicious was found, police said.

Taking serious note of the email threatening to blast the collectorate, the administration and police evacuated the premises and prevented the entry of people.

Four teams carried out an intense search of the building before allowing people inside after nearly two hours, Budhania said.

The threat mail assumed significance as local courts and the mini secretariat are located close to the collectorate building.

An expert team is trying to trace the email to its sender, an official said. PTI SDA ARI