Bomb threat received by Belagavi airport is 'hoax': Police

Belagavi (Karnataka), Oct 20 (PTI) Police said that the bomb threat email received by the Belagavi airport at Sambra here on Sunday was a "hoax".

Advertisment

According to official sources, airport Director S Thiagarajan received an email indicating a bomb threat.

"A hoax mail was received regarding a threat to Belagavi airport. A case has been registered in this regard in Marial Police Station," Belagavi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rohan Jagadeesh said.

He said, "The whole airport both inside and out has been checked. Nothing has been found. The email is a hoax. Investigation to ascertain the sender is underway." Following the email, additional police personnels, dog and bomb squads were deployed at the airport, who conducted through checks, official sources said. PTI KSU KH