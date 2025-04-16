Bomb threat received in Dwarka court, courtrooms emptied

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) A bomb threat was received in Dwarka District Courts on Wednesday morning, following which judicial proceedings were halted and the courtrooms were emptied, sources said.

Following the threat at around 11 pm, judges left the courtrooms and security personnel asked the litigants and lawyers to leave.

Bar members urged the lawyers and litigants to maintain calm and not panic, added the source.

"At present, the advocates who had listed cases have come to their chambers. The courtrooms are empty. The bomb-disposal squad is expected shortly," advocate Anirudh Yadav said.

Yadav said it was not yet known how the threat was communicated to the authorities concerned.