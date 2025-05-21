Bomb threat sends Ambala deputy commissioner's office in tizzy; turns out to be hoax

Ambala, May 21 (PTI) The Deputy Commissioner's office here was evacuated for a brief period following a bomb threat on Wednesday, which later turned out to be a hoax, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner Ajay Singh received a message on his official email, claiming that RDX was planted in his office and he informed the police department about it immediately, an official said.

A bomb disposal squad thoroughly swept the office after shifting people out to safety, police said, adding the threat turned out to be a hoax.

Further investigation into the matter was underway, they said. PTI COR SUN NSD NSD