Bomb threat to Ahmedabad airport found hoax; police register FIR

Ahmedabad: The Ahmedabad airport received a bomb threat email, which was later found to be a hoax, prompting police to register an FIR against the unidentified sender, officials said on Monday.

A preliminary probe indicated the person had sent the same text about bomb threats to several other airports as well as government and private establishments in the country, Ahmedabad's Airport Police Station inspector ND Nakum said.

The threat message was sent from the email ID 'evilterrorizer111@gmail.com' to the official email ID of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport here on Sunday, as per the FIR.

The email stated: "Message to administrators of airports and schools..bombs have been placed around your buildings and you have 24 hours to react, or face the blood pool..I am the leader of a terror group." Upon learning about the email, airport officials immediately convened an online meeting of the "bomb threat committee" and came to the conclusion that it was a "non-specific bomb threat", the FIR stated.

Later in the night, airport officials contacted the police and gave a complaint, based on which the First Information Report (FIR) was registered against the unknown email sender.

"Based on a complaint given by the airport management, we registered the FIR against the unidentified person on Sunday night. The threat, which was sent through an email, was a hoax and it was sent to many other airports and establishments by the unknown sender on Sunday," Nakum said.

The FIR has been registered under section 351(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with "criminal intimidation via anonymous or concealed communication", the police added.

More than 300 schools and institutes in Delhi and several airports received bomb threats on Sunday morning, which were later declared a hoax, officials earlier said.

The messages had landed in the inboxes of more than 300 e-mail addresses belonging to schools and institutions in Delhi. It was also sent to Delhi Airport among other airports in the country, they said.

At Jammu airport, a full anti-sabotage drill was carried out after a private airliner received a bomb threat email on Sunday.

However, nothing suspicious was found during a thorough search conducted by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and police, without affecting the air traffic, according to officials.