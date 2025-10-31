Bomb threat to Chennai ED office turns out to be hoax

Chennai, Oct 31 (PTI) An e-mail claiming planting of "bomb" at the Enforcement Directorate office in Shastri Bhavan here was received by the office of the Director General of Police, and it turned out to be a hoax, city police said on Friday.

Following the receipt of the bomb threat e-mail, a team from the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), along with a sniffer dog, was immediately rushed to the ED’s southern regional office in Nungambakkam here. The premises was thoroughly searched and the threat was found to be a hoax, a senior police official said.

In Tamil Nadu, the ED has been probing several high-profile cases, and recently it flagged an alleged cash-for-jobs scam in the Municipal Administration and Water Supply department's recruitment drive.

The police official added that a thorough investigation was underway into the bomb threat e-mail.

The ED's probe in the state includes cash-for-job scam in the state transport department involving former minister and DMK leader, V Senthil Balaji.