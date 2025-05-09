'Bomb threat' to cricket stadium in Chennai

Chennai, May 9 (PTI) A "threat" has been received, which claimed that a bomb would be detonated if cricket events were to be held here, police said on Friday.

An investigation has been ordered, a police official said, adding the threat was made via an e-mail, which warned against cricket events at the M A Chidambaram stadium here.

Following the receipt of the mail, a bomb disposal squad made a thorough inspection and did not find anything suspicious, police officials told PTI adding "it was a hoax." The e-mail was received on Thursday and it was brought to the notice of police on May 9 morning, following which an inspection was held.

Asked if this was suspected to be a handiwork of repeat offenders, the official said a probe would unmask those behind the threat. PTI VGN ROH