Bomb threat to Dehradun district court triggers search operation; nothing found

Dehradun, February 18 (PTI) The Dehradun district court received a bomb threat email on Wednesday, prompting a thorough search of the premises, police said.

No suspicious material was found during the search, and the threat was subsequently declared a hoax, they added.

Officials said upon receiving information, senior police officials arrived at the scene, evacuated the court premises, and conducted a thorough search aided by the bomb disposal squad (BDS) and dog units.

Police said various district courts in Uttarakhand have received bomb threats in the past few days.

Nainital, Uttarkashi, Tehri, and Rudraprayag district courts also received threaten emails, all of which were later proved hoax as extensive searches of the premises found no suspicious objects.