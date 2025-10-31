Bomb threat to Enforcement Directorate office in Chennai, says police

Chennai, Oct 31 (PTI) An e-mail claiming planting of "bomb" at the Enforcement Directorate office in Shastri Bhavan here was received by the office of the Director General of Police and it turned out to be a hoax, city police said on Friday.

Immediately, a team from the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), along with a sniffer dog, was rushed to the ED’s southern regional office in Nungambakkam here and the premises was thoroughly searched, they said.

"It was found to be a hoax," a senior police official said. PTI JSP SSK JSP SSK VGN