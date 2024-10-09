Bomb threat to French consulate in Pondy turns out to be hoax

Puducherry, Oct 9 (PTI) A day after the JIPMER received a bomb threat, the French consulate here received a threat through email, which turned out to be hoax.

According to police sources, as soon as the information was received personnel of the Bomb Detection and Disposal squad reached the office of the French consul general and launched search operations.

A senior police officer said the threat was however a hoax and the cyber crime has registered a case and intensified investigation.

The JIPMER had received a bomb threat through e mail on Tuesday and extensive search operations were conducted at the institute.

Fire service personnel also formed part of the team that conducted the search operations at the JIPMER and also at the French consulate situated in the heart of the city and close to the sea shore. PTI COR ROH