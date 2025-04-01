Bomb threat to Indian Museum in Kolkata turns out to be hoax

Kolkata: A bomb threat to the Indian Museum in Kolkata, which triggered a panic on Tuesday and prompted security personnel to launch a search operation, turned out to be a hoax, officials said.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), responsible for the security of the more than 200-year-old museum, had informed the New Market police station, following which a thorough search was initiated.

It was closed to visitors until a clearance was received from the police, sources said.

According to the officials, the museum authorities received an email which claimed that bombs would be planted in the museum on Tuesday. The message, however, did not specify the exact location.

"There are over 51 rooms in the museum, which are being searched by security personnel. So far, no suspicious object has been found," a police officer said.

The footpath of the Indian Museum on Jawaharlal Nehru Road has been cordoned off with guardrails.

The museum director, A D Choudhury, who is currently in Delhi, told PTI over the phone, "I have heard that an email had been sent. The CISF is conducting a search operation along with police."

To a question whether anything was found so far, he replied "I haven't got any such update."

To another query on whether it could have been a fool's day prank, he said, "Maybe, but we have to treat every such message seriously and inform the security agencies promptly."

Founded in 1814, the museum, which is India’s “oldest and largest” such facility, is located in the heart of Kolkata. It is an autonomous organisation under the administrative control of the Union Ministry of Culture.