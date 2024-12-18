Bomb threat to Kalyan railway station turns out to be false alarm after intensive search

Thane, Dec 18 (PTI) A bomb threat targeting Kalyan railway station in Thane district turned out to be a hoax after an intensive search of the premises by security agencies that lasted for nearly three hours on early Wednesday, police said.

The bomb threat call, originating from New Delhi, was received at the Central Police Station in Ulhasnagar around 1 am, but nothing suspicious was found during the search, an official said.

The caller claimed a person has informed him that Kalyan station on the Central Railway (CR) route on Mumbai's outskirts is going to be "blown up", and then disconnected, he said.

The Central Police Station immediately alerted the station manager at Kalyan, Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP), and canine detection squads to assess the threat, informed the official.

Within minutes, multiple police teams arrived at Kalyan station and conducted a thorough inspection. Over the next two to three hours, security personnel meticulously combed through the premises and surrounding areas, searching for any signs of explosives or suspicious activity, he said.

Railway services were not disrupted during this period, according to the official.

"No bombs, explosives, or suspicious individuals were found during the search," confirmed a senior police officer.

A case was registered against the unidentified caller under relevant sections of the new criminal law BNS for issuing a false bomb threat, and efforts were on to identify and trace the individual, he said.

Kalyan, which serves both suburban and long distance trains, is one of the busiest stations in the Mumbai region. PTI COR RSY