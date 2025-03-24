Bomb threat to Nagpur High Court turns out to be hoax; 'mentally unstable' man detained

Nagpur, Mar 24 (PTI) The Nagpur High Court complex was searched thoroughly on Monday evening after a bomb threat was received, though it turned out to be a hoax, a police official said.

The Jariptaka resident who informed Sadar police station about the bomb threat has been detained after a case was registered, he added.

"At 5pm, several police teams, including Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, launched a thorough search of the High Court premises. Nothing suspicious was found. The man who alerted Sadar police station is mentally unstable as per doctors. Further probe into the issue is underway," he added. PTI COR BNM