Bomb threat to Patiala school triggers search operation, nothing suspicious found

Patiala, Dec 23 (PTI) A private school here received a bomb threat email on Tuesday, prompting authorities to conduct a thorough check of the premises before the threat was proved a hoax, a senior police officer said.

The fresh incident comes close on the heels of similar bomb threats to several schools in Amritsar and Jalandhar that later turned out to be false.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Patiala, Varun Sharma told reporters that police teams rushed to the school -- located in Patiala's Urban Estate area -- after being informed by the school authorities about the bomb threat and an anti-sabotage squad carried out a thorough search of the campus, but nothing suspicious was found.

Police said the school was evacuated and the situation was promptly assessed, security measures were reinforced, and extensive checks were conducted to rule out the presence of any explosive.

Sharma said, while they received information about the threat email from one private school, one or two other schools in the city also sent students home as a precautionary measure.

He assured that there was no cause for panic and added that investigations were underway to identify the culprits.

The SSP personally reviewed the security arrangements and the search operations at the school premises. He said a detailed scientific and technical investigation has been launched to trace the origin of the threat email.

Cyber experts are examining the IP address, country, state, city, and the device from which the email was sent, he said.

On December 15, eleven schools in Jalandhar received bomb threat emails, which turned out to be a hoax. A few days prior to this, several schools in Amritsar too had received similar bomb threat emails.