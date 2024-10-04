Bomb threat to schools found to be hoax

Erode (Tamil Nadu), Oct 4 (PTI) A bomb threat issued to three schools in Erode district on Friday was found to be a hoax, police said.

The police bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS), which thoroughly searched the school premises, did not find any explosives, a police official said.

A tense situation prevailed in the three CBSE schools on the outskirts of Erode following the e-mail threat stating that some bombs were placed in the schools.

According to the police, a school at Vallipuratham Palayam received the mail at around 11 am today, and immediately the management informed the parents to pick up their children.

Upon being informed, police teams arrived with the BDDS personnel and checked the entire school for explosives but found nothing, the police official said.

Similarly, the bomb threat at two other CBSE schools in Narayanavalasu and Veerappampalayam, respectively, also turned out to be a hoax, police said.

This is the second such incident being reported in the district in recent days.