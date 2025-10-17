Bomb threat to Vice President’s Chennai residence, likely a hoax: Police

Chennai, Oct 17 (PTI) A bomb threat was issued to the Poes Garden residence of Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, and it appears to be a hoax, police said on Friday.

Following the email threat sent to the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police here, a police team consisting of experts from the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and a sniffer dog was rushed to the Vice President’s house and a thorough check was undertaken.

"The threat appears to be a hoax," a police official said.

The Chennai police have been receiving scores of such email threats for the past month, and efforts were on to trace the sender. PTI JSP ADB