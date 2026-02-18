Bomb threat triggers evacuation at Jaipur college

Jaipur, Feb 18 (PTI) A bomb threat email received by Swami Keshvanand Institute of Technology, Management and Gramothan (SKIT) in Jagatpura area here on Wednesday morning triggered panic, prompting authorities to evacuate the campus, police said.

Police teams, the fire brigade and the bomb disposal squad rushed to the spot and conducted an extensive search of the premises till noon. No suspicious objects have been found so far, they said.

Police added that prima facie, it appears to be a hoax, as similar emails have been sent to educational institutions in the past.

The email received at around 6.15 am by the principal claimed that RDX-based explosive devices had been planted in the college, warning of a blast at 11.45 am.

Following the alert, the college administration vacated all hostels and offices, and students and staff were moved out and searches were carried out at the campus.

Officials said efforts are underway to trace the sender and determine the origin of the email. PTI AG SMV SMV SKY SKY