Bomb threats at 3 SDM offices in Delhi turn out to be hoax

New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) Bomb threats were received at the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) offices in Delhi’s Kapashera, Dwarka, and Najafgarh on Monday, which later turned out to be hoax, an official said.

According to police, two threat emails were received on the official IDs of SDM Dwarka and SDM Najafgarh on Monday morning, claiming bombs had been planted at the respective office buildings. A similar alert was also received at the Kapashera SDM office and was registered at the Kapashera police station.

Upon receiving the alerts, police teams reached the locations and evacuated the offices. "Staff and members of the public were moved to safety as a precaution. The buildings were cordoned off and secured," a senior police officer said.

The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) and Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) teams were deployed, along with sniffer dogs and advanced bomb detection equipment, to carry out thorough checks of the premises.

"All the buildings were checked manually and with technical support, but no explosives or any suspicious substance were found," the officer added.

After completing checks at the SDM offices in Dwarka and Kapashera, the BDS team proceeded to the Najafgarh SDM office and conducted a similar search operation, which also yielded no suspicious material.

Police said an investigation has been initiated to trace the origin of the emails and identify the persons responsible for issuing the threats. Cyber units have been roped in to track the digital footprints of the email sender.

The incident caused a temporary disruption in public services at the SDM offices. However, normal functioning resumed after clearance from the bomb squads. PTI SSJ SSJ MNK MNK