Bomb threats at various hotels in Kerala capital; inspections find nothing

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 26 (PTI) Bomb threats were received by email at various hotels in the state capital on Saturday, prompting police to deploy bomb disposal units and dog squads to carry out inspections, but nothing was found.

An officer of Cantonment police station said that inspections were carried out at all the hotels where the bomb threats were received, but nothing was found.

Therefore, the threats were a hoax, the officer said.

The officer said that the police were also looking into the origins of the threatening email which claimed that IED explosions will take place at various hotels in the state capital, including the Hilton Hotel in the heart of Thiruvananthapuram city.

In the last couple of months, bomb threats by email were received at district collectorates and offices of Revenue Divisional Officers across the state and also, most recently, at the Kerala High Court.

All of these threats had been ruled out by the police as hoaxes after carrying out extensive inspections. PTI HMP HMP ROH