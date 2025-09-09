Bomb threats trigger alert at Delhi Secretariat, Maulana Azad Medical Collage, UCMS

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) A bomb threats targeting Delhi Chief Minister's Secretariat and Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) and University College of Medical Science (UCMS) triggered a swift security response from authorities on Tuesday, an official said.

According to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), a separate call regarding the threat was also received, following which multiple fire tenders were rushed to the spot as a precautionary measure.

Delhi Police said the threat email mentioned a possible detonation at MAMC, the CM Secretariat and UCMS. Immediate and coordinated action was taken under standard operating procedures (SOPs), with bomb detection and disposal teams (BDDT) pressed into service at both sites.

"Senior officers, including additional DCP (central), ACP Kamla Market and SHO IP Estate, were present at the Secretariat overseeing anti-sabotage checks. At MAMC, the exercise was being supervised by the additional traffic officer (ATO) of IP Estate police station," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan in a statement said.

"Appropriate measures have been taken to ensure the safety and security of people present at both locations. There is no cause for panic," he said.

The officer further said a team of the cyber police station is examining the origin and authenticity of the email. The initial assessment has revealed similarities with previous hoax threat emails.

"Preliminary findings indicate the message may have actually been intended for a location in another state. However, we are treating it with utmost seriousness and all SOPs are being followed," he added.

The police said the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), traffic police and Special Cell have also been informed and are assisting in the response.

According to police sources, intensive checks are underway at MAMC, the Secretariat and UCMS, with sniffer dogs and technical teams scanning the premises.

Entry and exit points have been secured and access restricted during the verification exercise, they said.

The UCMS issued a notice stating: "This is to share that the college has received an email regarding bomb threat in college on afternoon. The college is taking all precautionary measures for the safety in this regard. We are therefore, suspending, all the classes for students in the college building; and the students and staff are requested to vacate the college building to ensure safety of all.

The source said they received a call at GTB Enclave Police Station around 11.30 and teams were immediately dispatched to the spot.

"The entire building was evacuated and search operation is underway. After the call, we immediately rushed bomb squad, dog squad, fire brigade teams and other multiple agencies to check for any suspicious object. The operation is still underway," a source said.

All security drills are being carried out with due diligence. Such threat emails, even if they later turn out to be hoaxes, cannot be taken lightly, the officer said.

This incident follows a spate of hoax threat emails received in several schools and educational institutes in recent months, prompting heightened vigilance among security agencies. PTI BM NB