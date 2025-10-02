Bomb thrown at home of local BJP leader in Kannur

Kannur(Kerala), Oct 2 (PTI) A bomb was thrown at the home of a local BJP leader near Kannapuram in the wee hours of Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred around 2.30 am. The parents of the BJP leader -- Viju Narayanan -- were at home when the incident occurred. However, no one was injured in the incident but there was damage to the windows and some of the walls of the house, they added.

A case was registered against unknown persons, and an investigation was launched.

Police also said that they deployed the bomb and canine squad to search the BJP leader's residential premises and nearby areas for clues.

Following the incident, the BJP accused the CPI(M) of being behind the attack, an allegation denied by the Left party.

The saffron party also accused the police of being complicit in the matter, alleging that they did not consider the BJP's complaints.