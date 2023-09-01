Bomb with timer found near Odisha MLA's office

Bhubaneswar, Sept 1 (PTI) A bomb fitted with a timer was found near the camp office of Talcher MLA Braja Kishore Pradhan (BJD) at Bharatpur in Odisha's Angul district on Friday, police said.

Police rushed to the spot on receiving information, cordoned off the area and called in the bomb disposal squad, Talcher sub-divisional police officer Manas Ranjan Barik told PTI.

“The bomb disposal squad defused the bomb on the instruction of the Angul superintendent of police. The bomb was fitted with a timer mechanism. We will send it to the laboratory for further examination and to know whether any explosive materials are inside the bomb,” Barik said.

The police are scanning the area near Pradhan's camp office to find if any other such object has been kept there. Investigation is also underway to nab those involved in the case, he said.

The incident took place on a day when Angul district BJD leaders and workers organised a road blockade on NH 53 protesting against its poor condition. Pradhan and his supporters were scheduled to take out a rally from the office premises.

The bomb was spotted by some party workers, who informed the police.

Pradhan alleged that some conspirators may have planted the bomb to disturb the protest rally.