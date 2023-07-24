Bombay HC directs Goa govt to notify Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary as tiger reserve within 3 months

Panaji, Jul 24 (PTI) The Goa bench of the Bombay High Court on Monday directed the state government to notify Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary as a tiger reserve and issue the notification within three months.

Advertisment

Goa Foundation, a local NGO, had filed a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking directions to the Goa government to notify tiger reserves of the state as requested by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).

Talking to reporters, state Advocate General Devidas Pangam said the court has passed an order directing the state government to notify Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary as a tiger reserve within three months.

The court in its order has also asked for anti-poaching camps to be set up in the sanctuary, he said, adding that other directions have also been issued for the purpose of implementing provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act.

Advertisment

The Goa government had earlier refused the possibility of declaring Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary as a tiger reserve, and the State Wildlife Board had resolved against the reserve.

Several NGOs had condemned the action, claiming that declaring the sanctuary a tiger reserve would stop Karnataka from diverting water from Mhadei river.

Reacting to the development, state Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao said the high court order has larger repercussions.

Advertisment

“It is not the state government or Centre, but the court that has protected our wildlife and Mhadei river,” he said.

Spread over 208 sq km, Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary is located in the northeastern part of the state adjoining Karnataka.

Goa and Karnataka are embroiled in a dispute over the sharing of Mhadei river water and the former has often accused its southern neighbour of going ahead with construction unilaterally by ignoring norms. PTI RPS ARU