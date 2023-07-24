Bombay HC directs Goa govt to notify Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary, surrounding areas as tiger reserve within 3 months

Panaji, Jul 24 (PTI) The Goa bench of the Bombay High Court on Monday directed the state government to notify Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary and its surrounding areas as a tiger reserve and issue a notification within in three months.

The division bench of Justices M S Sonak and Bharat Deshpande, in its 90-odd page order, quoted a Sanskrit verse from Mahabharata, emphasising the importance of tiger conservation.

Goa Foundation, a local NGO, had filed a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking directions to the Goa government to notify tiger reserves of the state as requested by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).

Quoting "Mahabharata", the bench in its order said, "If there is no forest, then the tiger gets killed; if there is no tiger, then the forest gets destroyed. Hence, the tiger protects the forest and the forest guards the tiger!" The court directed the state government to take necessary steps to prepare a tiger conservation plan as contemplated by the Wildlife Protection Act and to forward the same to the NTCA within three months from notifying Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary and other areas as a tiger reserve.

“We direct the NTCA to render full assistance to the state government for completing the above process and after that to expeditiously process the state government's tiger conservation plan and take a decision thereon within three months of receiving the plan from the state government,” the order reads.

The bench further directed the state government to set up anti-poaching camps at strategic locations with forest guards, watchers, etc., in the wildlife sanctuary and national parks in the state.

The exercise must be completed within six months, it added.

The court also asked the state government and forest department to take emergent steps to ensure that there are no encroachments in the protected forest areas such as wildlife sanctuaries and national parks pending notification of the tiger reserve, and even after that.

The bench has also asked the state government to determine and settle the rights and claims of the Scheduled Tribes and other forest dwellers following the law as expeditiously as possible and preferably within 12 months.

The Goa government had earlier refused the possibility of declaring Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary as a tiger reserve, and the State Wildlife Board had resolved against the reserve.

Several NGOs had condemned the action, claiming that declaring the sanctuary a tiger reserve would stop Karnataka from diverting water from Mhadei river.

Spread over 208 sq km, Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary is located in the northeastern part of the state adjoining Karnataka.

Goa and Karnataka are embroiled in a dispute over the sharing of Mhadei river water and the former has often accused its southern neighbour of going ahead with construction unilaterally by ignoring norms. PTI RPS ARU