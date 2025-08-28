Bombay High Court gets 14 new judges

New Delhi: Fourteen advocates have been elevated as additional judges of the Bombay High Court.

According to the Union law ministry, the 14 new additional judges were appointed on Wednesday.

As on August 1, the Bombay High Court was functioning with a working strength of 66 judges against a sanctioned strength of 94, a shortfall of 28 judges, according to official data.

Additional judges are usually appointed for a period of two years before being elevated as judges or what is commonly called "permanent" judges.