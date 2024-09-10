Bombay HC issues warning about fraud calls seeking money in the name of judges

Mumbai, Sep 10 (PTI) The Bombay High Court on Tuesday cautioned people not to get duped by fraudsters who call or send messages seeking money by impersonating judges or court officials.

Instead of responding to such fraudulent communication, it should be reported to police, it said.

A notice issued by the Registrar General said it has been brought to the attention of the high court administration that some unidentified persons were making such calls, seeking money on various pretexts.

Sometimes text messages/links are sent in the name of judicial officers, demanding money, the notice said.

For its part, the HC administration is initiating action against such miscreants and also taking up the cases with police, the registrar general said.

Recently, the administration of the Supreme Court of India had lodged a complaint with Delhi police after a fraudster posed on a social media platform as none other than Chief Justice Dhananjay Chandrachud and sought money for 'cab fare'. PTI AVI KRK