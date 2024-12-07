Bombay HC judge signs his living will on day of his retirement

Panaji, Dec 7 (PTI) Justice Bharat Deshpande of the Bombay High Court at Goa signed his living will or advanced medical care directive on the day of his retirement.

A living will is a legal document specifying the desired medical care one wishes to have if he or she loses the ability to communicate.

Talking to PTI, Indian Medical Association's Goa unit chief, Dr Sandesh Chodankar, said, "Justice Deshpande signed the document on Friday on the last day of his service as a judge. The living will helps a person opt for dignity in the final moments of life." His move will help others to come forward and sign such a document, he said. PTI RPS NP