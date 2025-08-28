Bombay HC lawyer commits suicide in Ulhasnagar

Thane, Aug 28 (PTI) Bombay High Court lawyer Sarita Khanchandani allegedly committed suicide in Ulhasnagar in Thane district on Thursday, a police official said.

She jumped off the terrace of Roma Apartment in Camp Number 4 at 11:30am, with the incident being captured in a video shot from a mobile phone.

After being alerted, a police team reached the spot and rushed her to a private hospital nearby and then to AIIMS hospital in Dombivali, where she succumbed to injuries, the official said.

Confirming the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone IV) Sachin Gore said an accidental death case has been registered at Ulhasnagar police station.

"The police have come across the video of the incident. Further probe is underway," Gore said.

Khanchandani was a well-known figure in the legal community, especially for her public interest litigation (PILs), including those regarding noise pollution.

Khanchandani's daughter is a well-known child artist in the film industry, and her husband is also a lawyer at Bombay HC, sources said. PTI COR BNM