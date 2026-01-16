Bombay HC, local courts receive bomb threat emails; turn out to be hoax

Mumbai, Jan 16 (PTI) The Bombay High Court and some local courts in the city received bomb threat emails on Friday, which turned out to be hoaxes after nothing suspicious was found on the premises of these institutions, officials said.

The office administration at the Bombay High Court, a sessions court, and courts in Mazgaon and Bandra received threat emails in the afternoon, an official said.

Taking serious cognisance of the emails, the local police, along with the bomb detection and disposal squads (BDDS) and dog squads, conducted a thorough search. But nothing suspicious was found, he said.

The buildings were evacuated for searches, and after checking, regular operations resumed, the official said.

Based on a complaint by court officials, a case will be registered at the Azad Maidan police station.

The courts have received similar threat emails in the past as well, but nothing suspicious was found, he said. PTI DC ARU