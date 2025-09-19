Bombay HC receives second bomb threat email in week; turns out to be hoax

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday received a bomb threat email, the second in a week, which turned out to be a hoax after a thorough search, an official said.

An email about a bomb blast in the court premises in south Mumbai was received on the official ID early in the morning, he said.

Teams from the bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) and dog squad carried out a complete search, but nothing suspicious was found, the official said.

The court began functioning according to its regular timing, he said.

The high court had received a similar threat email on September 12, which led to the suspension of hearings for a few hours.

The police had registered a case against unidentified persons at the time.