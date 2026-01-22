Bombay HC restrains singer Kumar Sanu's ex-wife from making defamatory remarks against him

Mumbai, Jan 22 (PTI) In an interim order, the Bombay High Court has restrained playback singer Kumar Sanu's ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya from making defamatory statements or remarks against him.

Sanu had filed a Rs 50 crore defamation suit against Bhattacharya and some independent media houses for allegedly writing, speaking, posting, publishing and disseminating defamatory, false and slanderous statements about him and his family.

A single bench of Justice Milind Jadhav on Wednesday said prima facie after perusing the statements, he was of the view that there was a "clear personal tirade" by Bhattacharya against Sanu.

The court restrained Bhattacharya and the independent media houses from writing, posting or publishing any further defamatory, false, slanderous, or libellous statements concerning Sanu or his family.

Advocate Atif Shaikh, appearing for Bhattacharya, requested the dispute be referred to mediation, pointing out that the couple's son was recently married.

The court recorded this request, but clarified that Bhattacharya must immediately restrain herself and ensure no further reputational damage or insinuations against Sanu.

Sanu has sued Bhattacharya over her September 2025 interviews on several YouTube channels in which she allegedly made scandalous remarks about his conduct during their marriage. These remarks were widely circulated through clips and reels.

The duo is legally separated.

The singer in his plea said he has suffered immense financial and personal loss and mental agony leading to cancellation of his pre-determined shows abroad.

Sanu further claimed he had remarried after his separation from Bhattacharya and wanted to protect himself and his family and, hence, was compelled to file the plea.

The court has posted the matter for further hearing on January 28. PTI SP BNM