Bombay Sappers to honour spirit of Op Sindoor on Independence Day

Pune, Aug 14 (PTI) The historic Shaniwar Wada in Pune will resonate with soul-stirring notes of the Bombay Sappers military band on Friday as part of a special Independence Day event which will honour the spirit of Operation Sindoor and the courage of the Indian Armed Forces, officials said.

India destroyed nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir with precision strikes in May as part of Operation Sindoor in response to the April 22 Pahalgam massacre in which 26 persons were killed by terrorists.

Against the symbolic backdrop of Shaniwar Wada, the Bombay Sappers' performance at the event, titled 'Echoes of Valour- A Tribute Through Tunes', will blend ceremonial grandeur with patriotic melodies, evoking pride, unity and heartfelt remembrance of the sacrifices that safeguard India's freedom, a defence release said on Tuesday.

"This unique musical evening will honour the valiant spirit of Operation Sindoor and the unwavering courage of the Indian Armed Forces," it said.

This celebration of music, history and heroism invites people to gather at the Shaniwar Wada from 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm on August 15 and stand united with the nation's defenders.

These performances are not merely concerts, they are heartfelt salutes from soldiers to the people they protect, strengthening the bond between the uniform and the nation, the release said.

"As the Tricolour flutters proudly, let us celebrate freedom, honour the brave and carry forward the spirit of unity and sacrifice that defines our great nation," it added.

Bombay Engineer Group and Centre, the alma mater of the Bombay Sappers, has a glorious history dating back over two centuries.

Raised in 1820, the Bombay Sappers have stood at the forefront of combat engineering, from the first Afghan war to modern-day operations. Renowned for their engineering brilliance, gallantry and indomitable spirit, their motto "Sarvatra" reflects their unmatched versatility and readiness to serve in any theatre of operation, as per the release.

Comprising 34 talented musicians, the Bombay Sappers Military Band carries forward this proud tradition through the powerful medium of music, it said.

With a legacy spanning decades, the band has graced national ceremonies and regimental celebrations, inspiring audiences with their precision, discipline and emotive renditions of martial and patriotic tunes.

Each note they play is more than a melody - it is a living tribute to the Indian Army's gallant history and the sacrifice of its soldiers, the release added. PTI SPK GK