Kolkata, Jul 31 (PTI) Police have recovered bombs and cartridges from a guest house in Iqbalpur area of Kolkata, officials said on Wednesday.

The explosive materials were found in a bag inside the guest house on Tuesday, when a police team reached the spot following a tip-off, they said.

The bag contained five country-made bombs and several cartridges, the officials said.

Investigation is underway.