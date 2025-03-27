Bombs hurled, shots fired outside BJP leader Arjun Singh's residence in Bengal's Bhatpara

Kolkata, Mar 27 (PTI) Unidentified miscreants hurled bombs and opened fire outside the residence of BJP leader and former MP Arjun Singh in West Bengal's Bhatpara, police said on Thursday.

A youth suffered injuries in the attack, which took place late on Wednesday, they said. Singh and his close associates reportedly chased the assailants, forcing them to flee.

On Thursday afternoon, police summoned Singh for questioning at Jagaddal police station. As he did not appear, a police team led by Jagaddal police station officer-in-charge Madhusudan Mondal visited his residence in the evening, sources said.

A large police contingent, including Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel, was deployed in the area to control the situation.

Several empty cartridges and live bombs were recovered from the site, officials said.

"The situation is now under control. Those involved will not be spared...legal action will be taken against the culprits," Barrackpore Police Commissioner Ajay Thakur said.

According to police sources, violence erupted following a dispute between two groups of workers at Meghna Jute Mill in the area.

Singh alleged that Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillor Sunita Singh's son, Namit Singh, was behind the attack.

"He opened fire in front of police. There was indiscriminate firing and bombing," the former MP claimed.

TMC's Jagaddal MLA Somnath Shyam accused Singh and his supporters of instigating violence.

"Arjun Singh and his men attacked workers in the Meghna Jute Mill and fired bullets. The youth was shot by Singh, and three to four more people were injured in his group's attack. We demand Singh's immediate arrest, or we will launch a larger protest," he said.

Singh, however, refuted the allegations and claimed that he was inside his house when the firing began.

"Around 10:30 pm, I suddenly heard two rounds of gunshots. I was in my office inside my house. When I stepped outside, I saw some people running away. One youth was injured, and locals took him to hospital," Singh told reporters.

Singh said he had filed a police complaint via email soon after the incident but alleged that no action was taken on his complaint while issuing a notice to him instead.

"I later learned that an FIR had been registered against me. Police did not act on my complaint but summoned me for questioning. I did not appear before them," he said.

Patrolling has been intensified in Bhatpara to prevent further escalation, officials added.

The injured youth was initially taken to Bhatpara State General Hospital and later shifted to a hospital in Kolkata as his condition deteriorated, police said. PTI PNT MNB