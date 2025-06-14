Bommai calls Karnataka govt's decision to conduct new caste survey 'gimmick'

Bengaluru, Jun 14 (PTI) Senior BJP leader and Lok Sabha member Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday termed the Karnataka government's decision to conduct a new Socio-Educational survey a "gimmick" and accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of deceiving and misleading the backward classes.

Karnataka cabinet on Thursday "unanimously" decided to conduct a new Socio-Educational survey, popularly known as the caste census, in the state.

According to Siddaramaiah, 90 days time will be given for the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission to conduct a fresh survey and submit the report.

"They are just doing gimmicks, and they are misleading the backward classes. They did the survey for 10 years and why didn't they accept it? What was the reason? And the CM was just telling last week that it will be accepted and finalised in the cabinet," the former CM told reporters here.

"He (Siddaramaiah) has received it (caste census report), but he has not given the details to the public, so he has deceived the entire public and more so the backward class," he added.

Reacting to allegations levelled by Siddaramaiah over percentage and absolute decline in Karnataka's tax allocation, Bommai alleged that the CM has got a habit of misinterpretating and telling lies.

"He (Siddaramaiah) thinks that by telling it many times, people will believe it. So unfortunate. He has said that there is a reduction of finances from 14 to 15 per cent. Certainly, there is a reduction of 1 per cent, but overall, in the actual figures, it will be one lakh crore, more than 14 lakh because the GDP has grown and one lakh crore more is coming to Karnataka," he claimed.

On Friday, Siddaramaiah met with 16th Finance Commission Chairman Arvind Panagariya and demanded a larger allocation for the state from the central tax pool for the five-year period beginning April 1, 2026.

Bommai further alleged that Siddaramaiah wants to cover up his financial mishandling regarding guarantees and that he has made the state bankrupt.

"So he's trying to put the blame on the Centre. I want to remind Mr Siddaramaiah, the Chief Minister, that the devolution of fund was just 30 per cent during UPA rule. It was increased to 41 per cent as soon as Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office in 2014. Therefore he should stop misinterpreting the issues," he further alleged. PTI AMP KH