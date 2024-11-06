Bommai demands probe into official's death in Belagavi

Bengaluru, Nov 6 (PTI) Senior BJP leader and Lok Sabha member Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday demanded an investigation into the alleged suicide of a 35-year-old Second Division Assistant (SDA) in the district headquarters town of Belagavi.

Advertisment

The body of Rudranna Yadavannavar was found hanging in Tahsildar's chamber on Tuesday.

"The matter has to be investigated. Lots of such incidents are happening in the state. It has happened in Valmiki Corporation case and many other such cases. Government officers are deeply pained due to the political interference. There is pressure on them to do illegal work," Bommai, the former chief minister, told reporters here.

Police have registered an FIR against three people, including Tahsildar Basavaraj Nagaral, office staff Ashok Kabbaligar, and Somu, a personal assistant of Minister of Women and Child Development, and Disabled and Senior Citizens Empowerment, Lakshmi Hebbalkar based on the complaint lodged by the deceased official's wife.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka hit out at Siddaramaiah, alleging that every time he becomes the chief minister, "harassment and suicide are guaranteed for honest officials in the state." PTI AMP RS ADB KH