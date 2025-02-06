Bommai expresses displeasure over 'internal bickering' within Karnataka BJP

Bengaluru, Feb 6 (PTI) BJP MP and former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday expressed "severe displeasure" over "internal bickering" within the Karnataka BJP and urged factions in the party to exercise patience and resolve differences through discussions under the guidance of senior leaders.

He expressed optimism that the party's senior leadership would soon turn its attention to developments in the Karnataka BJP, hold discussions with all key leaders, and take an appropriate decision.

"At a time when people, especially farmers and women, are in distress and incidents of violence and suicides are increasing in the state due to the misgovernance of the ruling Congress party, the opposition BJP is, unfortunately, facing internal bickering instead of fighting against the incumbent government," Bommai said in a statement.

The factional rift within the party has come out into the open, with a group of leaders opposing state unit president B Y Vijayendra publicly making allegations against him and demanding his removal, while another faction supporting him is calling for the expulsion of those openly expressing discontent and thereby causing damage to the party.

Vijayendra was appointed as the state BJP president in November 2023. His elevation caused resentment among several senior leaders, who have repeatedly voiced their dissatisfaction with his leadership and style of functioning. The Shikaripura MLA has been unable to quell the unrest.

Several leaders, particularly Bijapur City MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi, have been openly critical of Vijayendra, accusing him of engaging in "adjustment politics" with the ruling Congress.

They have also criticised him and his father, veteran leader B S Yediyurappa, for trying to keep the party under their control.

Bommai emphasised that the party, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, is providing efficient governance across the nation and that the central leadership's decisions are final. He made it clear that he does not believe in factionalism.

The question of me calling a meeting of any particular group does not arise, he said, adding, "I am one among the many leaders sincerely trying to bring everyone together." This clarification came following reports that Yatnal, Jarkiholi, and other leaders, who are currently in Delhi, held discussions with Bommai on Tuesday.

Bommai urged both factions to exercise patience and resolve their differences through discussions, guided by senior BJP leaders in Karnataka, including former Chief Minister Yediyurappa.

"If that is not possible, they must all abide by the central leadership's decision," he added.