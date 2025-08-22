Bond between siblings needs to be strengthened with continuous interaction: Delhi HC

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has outlined the need for continuous interaction to strengthen the bond between siblings, especially when their parents live separately owing to a marital discord.

The observation came while deciding a plea filed by the father of two children for suspension of visitation rights by a family court.

"Bond between the siblings is required to be strengthened with continuous interaction, particularly when their parents are residing separately on account of marital discord," a bench of Justices Anil Kshetarpal and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar said.

The man's plea was filed in a pending appeal against the family court order granting interim custody of the children to their mother and visitation rights to him.

While the daughter voluntarily started living with her mother, the son lived with the father elsewhere.

During an interaction with the bench, the daughter said she wished to continue residing with her mother.

The son expressed reluctance to interact with his sister and the mother.

Disposing of the man's application for suspension of visitation rights, the court said an interaction of the son with his mother and sister was crucial for developing a bond between them.

Declining to express any further, the court noted the appeal was coming up for hearing on October 28.

"Suspending the interim visitation arrangement may not be in the best interests and welfare of the daughter and son...the interim arrangement, which has continued to operate for nearly a year now, is directed to continue till the next date of hearing," the bench said.

The bench said the fact that the family court found the mother entitled to custody of both children whereas only due to the interim order, the son continues to stay with the father, couldn't be overlooked. PTI SKV SKV AMK AMK