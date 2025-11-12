Bonded labour case: HHRC says probe report vague

Chandigarh, Nov 12 (PTI) The Haryana Human Rights Commission has expressed dissatisfaction over a probe into the case of a 15-year-old boy who was compelled to work as a bonded labour, terming it "incomplete, vague and lacking in vital details".

The Commission has sought explanation from the police and administration over the abduction and exploitation of the boy, and sought arrest of the accused.

The boy, who belongs to Kishanganj district in Bihar, was allegedly separated from his companions at the Bahadurgarh Railway Station in Haryana earlier this year, when an unknown man took him to a dairy farm where he was compelled to work as a bonded labourer.

The boy suffered a severe injury while cutting fodder following which the employer allegedly abandoned him at an isolated spot without any assistance.

Despite his injuries, the boy managed to reach Nuh in Haryana, where a teacher found him, provided medical assistance at a local health centre, and informed the police.

In its order dated August 13, the full bench of the Commission comprising chairperson Justice Lalit Batra, and members Kuldip Jain and Deep Bhatia, had directed authorities concerned to conduct an immediate and comprehensive investigation.

In compliance with the order, a report dated October 9 was received from the Superintendent of Police, Nuh, stating that the FIR dated August 10 has been registered under Sections 75 and 79 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 and other relevant Sections of the BNS at Police Station, GRP, Bahadurgarh.

The Commission found the report unsatisfactory.

"We have gone through the said report and are not satisfied with the same. From the bare perusal of the contents of the FIR and other accompanying documents, it is evident that the minor victim child was taken away by one Anil Kumar on a black-coloured motorcycle from Bahadurgarh Railway Station and after travelling for about half an hour, they reached a dairy farm where the said minor victim child was compelled to work as a bonded labourer.

"This sequence of events establishes that the abduction, illegal confinement and subsequent physical assault were all part of a continuous chain of criminal acts, which require thorough and time-bound investigation," the Commission said in its order dated November 4.

The Commission observed that it appears that the dairy farm where the child was forced to do labour work is situated within an area located approximately 20-25 km away from Bahadurgarh Railway Station.

"However, the police report is silent on the precise location of the incident and fails to pinpoint the exact site where the alleged chopping or cutting off of the left arm of the minor victim-child took place," the order said.

The Commission noted with concern that the police report does not disclose any progress regarding the identification, tracing or arrest of the alleged culprits involved in this heinous act.

"The investigation conducted so far is incomplete, vague and lacking in vital details concerning the place of occurrence, identity of offenders and the circumstances under which the crime was committed," it said.

Finding the probe incomplete and vague, the Commission contacted Nitika Gahlaut, Superintendent of Police, Railways, Ambala Cantonment via tele-conference who assured Justice Lalit Batra that she would personally monitor the case, verify the exact location of the incident, trace the accused, and ensure a comprehensive investigation.

The Commission directed her to submit an updated status report before the next hearing on November 27, and to appear in person along with the complete investigation record.

Reports from the Deputy Commissioners of Jind and Nuh, the Civil Surgeon (Chief Medical Officer), Nuh, and the Child Protection Officer, Nuh have not yet been received. They have been again directed to submit their respective status/action-taken reports before the next date of hearing.

Considering the gravity of the allegations, the Commission has called for identification and arrest of the accused and investigation into the bonded labour practices at the dairy farm, Dr Puneet Arora, Protocol, Information and Public Relations Officer, HHRC, said.

"Submission of a complete medical report and rehabilitation plan for the injured child and detailed inquiry into violations of labour laws and fixing accountability of responsible officials," it said.

The Commission has directed the Commissioner of Police, Jhajjar; Superintendent of Police, Nuh; Assistant Labour Commissioner, Jind; Deputy Commissioners of Jind and Nuh; Civil Surgeon, Nuh; and Child Protection Officer, Nuh to submit their reports before the next hearing.

The Commission had earlier observed that this incident not only represents a grave violation of constitutional rights but also exposes the failure of the institutional mechanisms meant to protect children.