Bonded labour case in Jind: Haryana Human Rights Commission takes cognisance

Chandigarh, Aug 21 (PTI) The Haryana Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report on a 15-year-old boy kept as bonded labourer in Jind district, observing it was a total breakdown of the protective mechanisms that ought to shield children from exploitation.

According to the report, the boy, a resident of Kishanganj district in Bihar, was lured into bonded labour under the false promise of employment by an employer in Jind district.

The child reportedly got separated from his companions at Bahadurgarh Railway Station, where he came into contact with an unknown person who offered him work at a buffalo dairy with a salary of Rs 10,000 per month.

Instead of legal employment, the minor was subjected to two months of forced labour and physical abuse.The situation worsened when the child lost his left arm while cutting fodder. The employer allegedly abandoned him last month at an isolated spot without any assistance.

Somehow, the injured boy with a crudely tied bandage to his arm set off alone on foot, determined to return to his home in Bihar. When the boy reached Nuh he was spotted by a teacher who came to his rescue, provided medical help at a local health centre, and informed the police.

The full commission comprising chairperson Justice Lalit Batra and Members Kuldip Jain and Deep Bhatia expressed grave concern over this incident.

"The Commission views the plight of the child with utmost seriousness and deep concern. The facts as presented indicate not only physical harm and deprivation of basic human dignity but also a total breakdown in the protective mechanisms that ought to shield children from such exploitation.

"The child's ability to survive for days without food, water or medical attention and his eventual rescue by a concerned teacher, reflect both the tragic vulnerability and rare resilience of the victim," observed the Commission in its order dated August 13.

Justice Lalit Batra, heading the full commission, noted that such treatment of a minor constitutes a clear violation of international legal obligations, particularly Article 32 of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, which mandates protection of children from economic exploitation and from performing work likely to be hazardous or harmful to their health, education, or development.

The alleged acts also prima facie violates several domestic laws, including the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, 1976 and the Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986.

Furthermore, the Commission observed that, if proven true, these allegations amount to a gross violation of fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 21 and 23 of the Constitution, which ensure the right to live with dignity and prohibit human trafficking and forced labour.

Considering the gravity of the allegations and the victim's vulnerable condition, the Commission unanimously held that this case requires urgent and comprehensive investigation, ensuring accountability of those responsible and providing the victim with appropriate medical, psychological, and rehabilitation support.

Dr Puneet Arora, Protocol, Information and Public Relations Officer, HHRC said the key directions of the Commission include identification and arrest of the accused, and verification of bonded labour practices at the dairy establishment.

The Commission also sought submission of a detailed medical report of the injured child and preparation of a rehabilitation plan besides a thorough inquiry into possible violations of labour laws.

The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for November 4. PTI SUN DV DV