Bone marrow transplant facility to come up in Punjab

Chandigarh, Jun 10 (PTI) The Punjab government Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding with Ludhiana's Christian Medical College (CMC) for establishing state's first Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) facility in the public sector.

The aim is to launch a life-saving initiative for children suffering from thalassemia and find a permanent solution.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Health Minister, Dr. Balbir Singh, who applauded the collaborative spirit of this initiative and reaffirmed the government's commitment to making advanced healthcare accessible and affordable for all.

Under this programme, eligible patients -- particularly children under 12 years -- will be provided free HLA (Human Leukocyte Antigen) typing and subsidized allogeneic stem cell (bone marrow) transplantation, which is currently the only curative treatment for thalassemia. Once successfully treated, these children no longer require lifelong blood transfusions.

At present, no government medical college in Punjab has an operational BMT facility, forcing patients, especially those with thalassemia, blood cancers, and other hematologic disorders, to seek costly treatment outside the state, said an official statement.

This partnership with CMC Ludhiana, a leading institution with proven expertise in BMT, aims to bridge that gap and bring curative treatment within reach of economically weaker patients.

The BMT centre will provide critical treatment closer to home, especially benefiting patients from rural and underserved districts.

The local availability of follow-up care within the state system will ensure improved monitoring and outcomes.

Besides, the centre will also function as a training and skill development hub, strengthening the transplant ecosystem in Punjab and local access is expected to increase uptake and reduce dropouts., he said.

The health minister stated, "This is a historic step towards equitable healthcare in Punjab. Through this partnership, we are not just building a facility, we are giving new hope to hundreds of families battling life-threatening diseases." The facility is expected to become operational in the near future, with robust coordination between the Department of Health, CMC Ludhiana, and other stakeholders to ensure transparent, need-based patient care. PTI CHS NB